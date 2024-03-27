Surgical Scrub Nurse | Theatres | Permanent - Full Time | Solihull | Competitive Salary plus Benefits

As part of our ongoing expansion, Spire Parkway Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Surgical Scrub Nurse to join our high performing Theatre Team.

You will be joining us at a very exciting time and will support the Theatre department, whilst playing a pivotal role in the ongoing development and further expansion of clinical services at Spire Parkway Hospital.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide surgical first assistance for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism

- Provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre

- Our operating theatres are busy throughout the day, but every day is never the same due to the diversity of the workload, making this theatre department a fantastic place to work

- Most importantly our theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision.



Who we're looking for:

- Operating Departmental Practitioner/Registered Nurse (no restrictions) with at least 2 years' experience in a scrub capacity

- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration/practitioner qualification

- An SFA qualification would be highly desirable

- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.