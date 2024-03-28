Spire Cambridge Open Day

Our Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital is hosting a Recruitment Day and we would like you to join us!
At Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital, we provide comprehensive treatments in a safe, comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment for our patients across Cambridgeshire and East Anglia.
We have some exciting opportunities across our clinical and non-clinical teams at Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital.
We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.
Date: Saturday 11th May 2024
Time: 10.30am - 1pm
Location: 30 New Rd, Impington, Cambridge CB24 9EL
The event will consist of:
- An introduction to Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital
- Hear from our Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services
- Information about clinical and non-clinical roles
- Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply
- A tour of the hospital
- An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions
Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at