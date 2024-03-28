Tunbridge Wells Recruitment Open Day

Our Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital is hosting a Recruitment Day and we would like you to join us!



Spire Tunbridge Wells is a 28 bedded acute hospital situated in rural Kent, located within five miles of Royal Tunbridge Wells and on the boundaries of West Sussex. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including two operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days a week.



We have some exciting opportunities across our clinical and non-clinical teams at Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital.

We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.



Date: Saturday 20th April 2024

Time: 10.30am - 1pm

Location: Fordcombe Rd, Fordcombe, Tunbridge Wells TN3 0RD

The event will consist of:

An introduction to Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital

Hear from our Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services

Information about clinical and non-clinical roles

Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

A tour of the hospital

An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions



Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at