

Spire Leeds have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Clinical Governance Manager to join the team on a full time, permanent basis. You will be to lead on hospital Clinical Governance and work closely with the Director of Clinical Services, Hospital Director, Lead Consultant for Clinical Governance and the MAC Chair in leading the clinical quality and governance strategy within the hospital.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with.

Duties and responsibilities

- To provide overall leadership representation of Clinical Governance as part of Spire Leeds Senior Management Team

- To take active lead role in ensuring compliance with all hospital regulatory requirements and ensuring compliance to Spire Governance, audit and risk management

- To lead the governance team, undertaking management responsibilities

- To provide and develop strong leadership for all aspects of the role initiating optimal clinical standards, managing business objectives and aspiring to being the leading private healthcare provision with locality

- Support all departments in ensuring compliance with CQC/HIS/HIW essential standards and maintain Provider Compliance Assessment Tool

- Co-ordinate the compilation of the quarterly Governance Reports, provide support in other related reports including Infection Control, SSD Reports, timely submissions etc

- Initiate investigations of incidents and complaints in a timely manner and manage the incident reporting system and appropriate escalation of incidents.

- Assess, monitor and review performance to ensure full compliance with the CQC/HIS/HIW National Minimum Standards. Together with the Matron lead the

- Preparation for inspection or assessment visit from the CQC/HIS/HIW and other relevant regulatory bodies and work closely with the Matron in leading accurate and timely reports

To work closely with all clinical departments promoting patient focused quality care





Who we're looking for

- Registered with NMC or HCPC is desirable

- Able to demonstrate continuous professional development

- Must have a track record of successful delivery in audit, risk and governance role in a healthcare setting

- Qualification in risk, audit or governance desirable

- To have auditing skills across clinical standards and departments

- Experience of producing reports and presentations required

- Experience of risk assessment required

- Able to work under pressure with tight deadlines, with excellent organisational skills

- Ability to build relationships with a range of stakeholders

- Ability to manage conflict and negotiate outcomes

- Must be pro active and can self motivate, but also work as part of a team



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on



