Ward Manager | Surgical Wards | Competitive salary - dependent on experience | Full Time | Solihull

Spire Parkway have an amazing opportunity for an experienced Ward manager to join their welcoming Surgical team on a permanent basis, working full time.

In this role you will be expected to work on the multi-disciplinary surgical ward. Working with a wide variety of specialisms (including Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Urology, and more) you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment. We offer a full induction for all staff to ensure that you feel supported and set up for success in your new role. You will have the opportunity to work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants, covering a varied and diverse caseload.

We invest in our people and to help you reach your full potential, Spire Parkway will offer you further ongoing professional and personal development, including but not limited to leadership development programmes and quality improvement practitioner training - in addition to the opportunity to network across the Spire Hospitals and work collaboratively with other health care providers.



Duties and responsibilities:



- Lead the team which includes clinical and non-clinical personnel to provide the highest standards of care, safety and service to patients, relatives and other customers such Consultants, using a philosophy of care endorsed within the hospital which will be underpinned by policy, procedures, protocols, business strategies and imperatives

- Provide clinical leadership of the highest calibre to ensure the highest standards of nursing care are consistently provided to all patients attending the clinical setting

- You will also develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety, security and infection control, lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices and plan, allocate, assess, and provide feedback to team members



Who we're looking for:

- Current NMC registration with no restriction on practise

- Experience of working within Surgical/HDU/ERU settings

- Good management experience in a similar role, with proven ability to lead a team and develop nursing services

- With excellent organisational and communication skills they will also be required to manage a complex service while ensuring a gold standard of care for all patients throughout their stay



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance





Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart