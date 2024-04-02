Bank Administrator - Medical Records | Private Hospital - Spire St Anthony's Hospital | Flexible Working | Sutton (London Zone 5)

Spire St Anthony's Hospital are looking for an experienced Administrator to support our fantastic Medical Records department on the bank, on a flexible working basis.

Duties and responsibilities

Our Medical Records team are primarily responsible for the preparation, tracking and accurate storage of all medical records for the hospital. Your tasks will include preparation of records prior to outpatient clinics, transportation to the relevant department and filing once complete. Due to the high number of appointments the hospital completes on a daily basis this is a busy, fast paced role that requires meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.

Who we're looking for

- Experience in an administration role would be of benefit

- Good computer literacy

- Someone with a strong attention to detail who can work accurately under pressure

- You will need to be comfortable with the often physical nature of the role

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Free annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications