Governance, Quality and Risk Manager | Full Time | Permanent | Elland

Spire Elland are looking for an experienced Governance, Quality and Risk Manager on a full time permanent basis. Working hours will be 9am-5pm or 8am-4pm Monday - Friday.

Spire Elland Hospital has been providing high levels of medical treatment and personal care since 1985. Our hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team on-site who practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, and cosmetic procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

- Monitor and co-ordinate investigations of adverse events occurring within the hospital.

- Lead in clinical audit, promoting evidence based best practice.

- Assist in the development and dissemination of patient safety related information throughout all levels of the hospital.

- Lead in the development of methods and processes to aid the management of clinical risk.

- To engage with colleagues across the hospital in relation to policy management.

- Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to develop.

- Work in such a way as to help promote a culture that actively improves clinical safety and quality.

- Monitor consultant information and co-ordinate reports to identify trends and support the practicing privileges review process.

Who we're looking for

- Must be HCPC or NMC Registered with no restrictions

- Have previous experience working in Governance

- Must have experience working in the Private Clinical Sector

- Previous experience of leading and developing teams

- Evidence of participation of audit activities

- Degree level of education

- Proven track record of meeting deadlines and closing actions

- Competent to use the full range of Microsoft Office application and willingness to learn Spire Healthcare systems including SAP and Datix

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



