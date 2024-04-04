Bank Ophthalmic Scrub Nurse | Theatres | BANK | Competitive Salary | Spire Southbank Hospital | Worcester |

Spire Southbank Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Ophthalmic Scrub Practitioner to join our friendly and highly skilled team on a BANK basis. There are excellent career development opportunities available within the team.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex caseload and assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will be responsible for patient care, setting up for cases and assisting in the day to day running of theatres. As a Perioperative Practitioner, you will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements. To make justifiable patient assessments you will collate and organise data so you are able to interpret the information to your colleagues.

- Assist in Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism

- You will be required to provide exemplary patient care carrying out Scrub duties in a theatre setting.

- Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements



Who we're looking for:

- You must be a qualified Nurse or ODP with experience in Scrub

- Have a minimum of 2 years Ophthalmic experience.

- Valid NMC or HCPC pin with no conditions or restrictions

- Experience for scrubbing for ophthalmology is desirable

- Previous experience in a surgical/theatre setting

- Be able to build and hold relationships with consultants

- Excellent communication skills

Benefits



- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



