Housekeeper (P/T)

Housekeeper | Private Hospital | Spire St Anthony's | Permanent | Part-Time | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Housekeeper to join the team on a Part Time and Permanent basis. In this role you will be responsible for delivery of high quality housekeeping services to the hospital and auxiliary buildings.

Role purpose - To ensure that the highest quality patient satisfaction, by delivery of the food & beverage service as well as ensuring the cleanliness of the hospital is in line with Spire policy's & regulatory governing bodies.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To ensure all areas of the hospital are cleaned in line with policies, & all relevant paperwork is completed

- To make sure that all building and fabric issues are reported

- Carry out scheduled flushing list within the hospital

- Make sure all equipment is thoroughly cleaned at the end of each shift and left how you would expect to find it and to a high standard

- To maintain a good standard of Health & Safety and COSHH legislations

- To promote the spire behaviours

Who we're looking for:

- You will need to have a great attitude and work ethic

- Ideally experience in a professional cleaning capacity

- Flexible to work evening shifts with some weekends

- Experience of working in a similar role, in a customer facing environment

- Awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work and COSHH

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications