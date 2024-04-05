Healthcare Assistant - Theatre

Healthcare Assistant | Theatres | Spire Alexandra | Chatham | Permanent, Part-Time

We have an exciting opportunity to work with in our Theatre Department as a Healthcare Assistant on a part-time time, permanent basis at Spire Alexandra.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of our theatre team you will be providing a caring support service to our patients. This will include assisting the Nurses during procedures, transporting patients to and from the ward and opening sterile packs. You will ensure instruments are prepared and ready before procedures and assist with the cleanliness and maintenance of the theatres.

Who we're looking for:

Previous experience of working as a HCA is desirable

Previous experience in a Theatre setting is desirable

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent teamworking skills.

Working hours: Part-time, 25 hours per week across Monday-Saturday with flexible cover

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Tim Lincoln-Shaw on Tim.Lincoln-

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.