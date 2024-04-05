Maintenance Engineer | Private Hospital | Spire Alexandra | Chatham | Full-Time, Permanent

Spire Alexandra Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for an experienced Maintenance Engineer to join their engineering team. This role will be responsible for providing a complete maintenance service within the hospital. You will generally work between between 7am to 7pm (this will be on a rota with a mix of early and late shifts) but also provide on call service where you will receive on-call payment.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of the Engineering team you will be responsible for providing planned and preventative maintenance, as well as reactive maintenance for all equipment, grounds and fabric within the hospital.

You will analyse faulty equipment through to onsite repairs and liaising closely with specialist contractors.

You will be responsible for identifying and initiating action, either directly or via contractors, on all repairs required, in the event of a breakdown or defect.

You will input relevant data following PPM actions into the planning record system to ensure accurate records are maintained.

To carry out or co-ordinate any minor alterations (e.g. refurbishment, redecoration) to the building as and when required.

Ensure stock levels of engineering items and consumables are kept at a satisfactory level.

Who we're looking for

Experience working as a plumber or as an engineer.

Previous experience working as an engineer in a healthcare setting would be an advantage but not essential as full training will be provided.

Be a great communicator with a strong work ethic.

Able to work as part of a team and also independently to ensure tasks are completed.

Flexibility to work our rota and fulfil the on call requirements

City & Guilds qualification

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Tim Lincoln-Shaw on Tim.Lincoln-

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.