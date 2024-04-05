For Employers
NCHD - SHO Haematology - Galway
Doctorjobs
Seeking applications from SHO's in Haematology

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* IELTS/OET if required

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialities for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades --

-- Contact us with your CV for further details -
