AMAU SHO - Ireland '24 Intake
Our client is currently seeking applications for SHO Posts in AMAU - Ireland
A fantastic opportunity to progress your career for suitably qualified SHO's.
Essential requirements:
* Active Registration with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience in General Medicine or Emergency Medicine
* Excellent communication skills - Valid IELTS/OET if applicable
All applications will be reviewed.
Please apply with your CV for further details.
A fantastic opportunity to progress your career for suitably qualified SHO's.
Essential requirements:
* Active Registration with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience in General Medicine or Emergency Medicine
* Excellent communication skills - Valid IELTS/OET if applicable
All applications will be reviewed.
Please apply with your CV for further details.