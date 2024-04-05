For Employers
For Employers
AMAU SHO - Ireland '24 Intake
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 110 jobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Our client is currently seeking applications for SHO Posts in AMAU - Ireland

A fantastic opportunity to progress your career for suitably qualified SHO's.

Essential requirements:

* Active Registration with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience in General Medicine or Emergency Medicine

* Excellent communication skills - Valid IELTS/OET if applicable

All applications will be reviewed.

Please apply with your CV for further details.
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
AMAU SHO - Ireland '24 Intake
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Dublin
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time