Calling All Doctors - NCHD's & Consultants
We are currently seeking applications for SHO, Registrar and Consultant doctors.
A number of Irish hospitals have immediate vacancies for SHO, registrar and consultant doctors in multiple specialities.
Specialities include:
The Ideal Candidate will have:
Requirements:
We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information. All applications will be reviewed.
DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.
*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
Full-time