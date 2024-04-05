For Employers
MAU Senior House Officer
Doctorjobs
Donegal
Donegal
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Senior House Officers for MAU

This is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.

Essential requirements:

* Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience

* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

* IELTS/OET

Please apply with your CV for further details
