Registrar Obs & Gynae - 2024
Seeking applications from Registar's in Obstetrics & Gynaecology for 2024
An excellent opportunity to progress your career for suitably qualified doctors.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)
* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
We look forward to hearing from you:
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialities for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades --
- Please apply with your CV for further details -
An excellent opportunity to progress your career for suitably qualified doctors.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)
* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
We look forward to hearing from you:
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialities for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades --
- Please apply with your CV for further details -