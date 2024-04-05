For Employers
Registrar Obs & Gynae - 2024
Doctorjobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Seeking applications from Registar's in Obstetrics & Gynaecology for 2024

An excellent opportunity to progress your career for suitably qualified doctors.

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)

* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We look forward to hearing from you:

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialities for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades --

- Please apply with your CV for further details -
