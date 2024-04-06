For Employers
For Employers
Registrar in Anaesthesia
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 110 jobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
19 minutes ago
Posted date
19 minutes ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
We are currently seeking applications for Anaesthesia Registrars for a University Teaching hospital Dublin, Ireland.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.

Immediately available posts and start dates.

Requirements:
  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.

Find doctor jobs today with the doctorjobs.net recruiter team. DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Registrar in Anaesthesia
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Dublin
19 minutes ago
N/A
Full-time