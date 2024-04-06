For Employers
Registrar Emergency Medicine
CorkLocation
Cork
19 minutes ago
Posted date
19 minutes ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Registrar Emergency Medicine - Currently seeking Registrar applications for the South of Ireland

This is an excellent opportunity to excel in Emergency Medicine and work in one of the top University Teaching Hospitals in Ireland.

Essential requirements:
  • Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
  • Prior Irish or UK experience essential
  • Membership exams - an advantage
  • Excellent communication skills - International English Language Test System (IELTS) or Occupational English Test (OET)

Please apply with your C.V for further details.
