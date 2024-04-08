For Employers
Consultant ENT Surgeon
Doctorjobs
Donegal
Donegal
4 hours ago
Posted date
4 hours ago
Minimum level
Full-time
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
We are seeking applications from Consultant ENT Surgeons for a post based in a public teaching hospital in Donegal.

We can offer fixed term or Locum work.

Requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division

* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

* IELTS/OET if required

Please register your interest with us to discuss these opportunities in more detail.

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --

-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
