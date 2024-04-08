Bank Imaging Assistant | Radiology | Competitive Hourly Rate | Solihull | Bank | GOOD CQC Rating

Spire Parkway Hospital are looking to recruit a Bank Imaging Assistant to join their fantastic and dedicated Radiology team.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 39 bedrooms, 7 day care pods and 4 theatres plus endoscopy.



Duties and responsibilities:



- You will be assisting the Imaging team in the provision of exemplary patient care.

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients.

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person and assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements



Skills/qualifications we're looking for:



- Relevant experience working in the X Ray / Imaging Department is highly desired

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical/hospital environment is essential

- Ultra Sound experience is essential

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

