Urology Clinical Nurse Specialist | Fixed Term Contract - 22.5 - 30 hours per week | Competitive salary depending on experience | Private Hospital | Solihull, West Midlands



Due to our new accreditation as a BUPA Specialist Centre for Prostate Cancer, an exciting opportunity has arisen for a part time (22.5hrs - 30hrs) Urology Clinical Nurse Specialist to join our dynamic Cancer Services team. You will become part of a team who drive, lead, and showcase advanced autonomous nursing practice delivering suspected prostate cancer diagnostic investigations within a definitive timeframe.



Spire Specialist Care Centre is located at Spire Parkway Hospital in the heart of Solihull and is designed specifically with patient needs in mind. With 6 purpose-built pods, Spire Specialist Care Centre offers an enhanced experience, in a peaceful, private and comfortable environment. Our Centre has retained the Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM), a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional care in an environment conducive to the physical and emotional wellbeing and cultural sensitivity of every individual.



Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.



Duties and responsibilities:

The post holder will act as a role model to support and influence the clinical pathway within urology/prostate cancer services including quality improvement, implementation of national guidelines for care excellence.

We are looking for a clinical nurse specialist that is skilled in the management of patients with malignant and benign urological conditions, with particular emphasis on those referred with suspected prostate cancer.

The role will require delivery of a comprehensive straight to test (STT) diagnostic pathway managing and supporting patients from first contact through to diagnosis and onward referral/liaison with other supportive agencies/services. Working cohesively with our Advanced Clinical Practitioner, the timely triage of referrals and investigation and the management of benign diagnoses with a sensitive, patient-centred approach are essential to the role.

There is an expectation that the post holder will be involved in service development and education and will have a willingness to develop oneself and others. The post holder will work closely to deliver a new diagnostic service with the Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Consultant Urologists, Clinical Oncologists, patients and wider multidisciplinary team.



Who we're looking for

- You will be a registered nurse with valid NMC with no restrictions on practice

- Evidence of post registration learning in the area of Urology.

- Minimum of 2-3 years of clinical nursing experience in urology.

- Strong clinical assessment and critical thinking skills.

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

- Ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team.

- Commitment to delivering high-quality patient care.

- Knowledge of relevant regulations and guidelines in urology nursing.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



