Clinical Pharmacist | Pharmacist | Band 7 |Hull| Full Time or Part time - Flexible working | Permanent



An exciting opportunity has become available for a qualified Pharmacist to join Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital!

Spire Hull and East Riding are now recruiting an experienced Pharmacist to work alongside our innovative and friendly team.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.



Pharmacy department is operational;

Mon-Fri 08:30-17:30

Saturday 08:00-16:00

Duties and responsibilities



- To attend MDT meeting and provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients at their bedside, ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

- To advise the hospital and its departments including the Pre-admissions team and the Theatre team on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards

- To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

- To plan, deliver and evaluate pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and well-being.

- To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.



.Who we're looking for

- Registered pharmacist

- Hospital experience is essential

- Minimum 2 years pharmacy experience

- Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care

- Passionate about providing the best care and services for patients.



Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



