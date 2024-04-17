Pharmacy Dispenser | Spire Murrayfield - Edinburgh | Full time | Competitive Salary

Spire Murrayfield Hospital in Edinburgh is looking for an experienced Pharmacy Dispenser to join their busy team who will provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

Duties and responsibilities:

· To dispense items under the supervision of the Pharmacist

· To receive and check prescriptions

· To order stock and take responsibility for stock control

· To receive, unpack and check deliveries from suppliers

· To ensure stock rotation and carry out date checks



The ideal candidate:

Dispensary Assistant NVQ2,

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient requirements

Worked in a pharmacy within a hospital pharmacy department



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about the role please contact:

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.