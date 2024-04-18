Administrator - Diagnostic Imaging | The Montefiore Hospital | Full Time - 37.5 hrs per week | Excellent Benefits | Hove

The Montefiore Hospital have an opportunity for an administrator to join them in their friendly and dedicated Imaging Diagnostic Team on a full time basis.

Duties and responsibilities:

Accurately book appointments for imaging including but not limited to MRI, CT, Mammography and Fluoroscopy

Maintain and update patient records on SAP

Report organising and paperwork for the department

To liaise with consultants and their secretaries keeping them fully informed of any changes

Issue Consultant Radiologist and Cardiologist reports and send to referrers (internal and external)

Maintain patient records securely as per Hospital Policy in line with data protection act

Liaise closely with all other departments where necessary

Working on the reception desk meeting and greeting patients visiting the department.

Flexible approach to undertake a wide range of duties as and when required.

Who we're looking for:

Previous relevant experience in an medical administrative supportive role

Excellent Customer Service and Communication Skills

Experience of working independently and on own initiative

Working to deadlines

Team working

Excellent Computer skills

Working Hours: Full Time - 37.5 hours per week

Shifts vary between 07:30 - 20:00

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

About Us:

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.