Receptionist (P/T)

Receptionist | Administration, Customer Service | Bristol | Part Time - 15 hours per week, Permanent | Working shifts between 6.30am & 8.30pm One day in the week plus Saturday | Competitive Salary + Excellent Benefits | Free Parking



Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for a flexible and experienced Receptionist to join their established team. This position would not be fixed hours, the suitable candidate must be able to be flexible between the hours of 06:30 - 20;30 and will be one day in the week plus Saturdays.



Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.



Duties and responsibilities

- To provide administration support to the team creating patient records, processing patient charging and preparing clinics.

- To undertake administrative role in handling consultant clinic requests, written request for appointments, and other administrative activities as they occur.

- To receive incoming calls from consultants, secretaries, general practice and other key customers as necessary.

- To provide administrative assistance in the preparation of clinic lists, patient registration forms, charging and all other duties as determined by your team and/or manager



Who we're looking for

- The post holder should possess good clerical skills and have experience of working in a people orientated environment.

- Fully computer literate with first class oral and written communication skills.

- Motivated, enthusiastic and able to work as part of a team or on own initiative.

- Flexibility to work a mix of hours - This position is not fixed hours and is on a fortnightly rota system. Candidates will only be considered if they can accommodate this.

- Has come from a similar role previously whether this be secretarial, administrative or reception.

- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications