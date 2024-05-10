Healthcare Assistant - Theatres | Theatre | Solihull | Full Time

Spire Parkway Hospital is looking for Healthcare Assistants to assist the Theatre team to provide exemplary care within the operating suite in the role of perioperative surgical support.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."

Duties and responsibilities:

- Assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the Theatre department

- Providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

- Routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

- You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

- Opening Sterile packs

- Assisting with ordering equipment

- Maintaining high quality of care

Who we're looking for:

- You will need to have previous Theatre or Hospital experience

- As an experienced HCA (1 year + experience), you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.

- System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable, however, not essential for the right candidate

- Previous experience within a Similar role

- Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

- You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.

- NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care or equivalent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

