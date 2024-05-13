Physiotherapy Assistant | Full Time | Spire Cardiff | Free Parking | Benefits Package

Spire Cardiff Hospital is seeking a Physiotherapy Assistant to join our dynamic and forward-thinking team. This presents an excellent opportunity for career progression and to gain experience in the private healthcare sector.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Assisting the patients with functional activities of daily living, including walking, standing up

from chair or bed, transferring.

Teach and supervise simple exercise programmes for a patient

Teach the use of walking aids

Basic breathing exercises with patients as part of set programmes and give advice when needed during physical activity.

Basic clinical advice and reassurance.

Customer service / patient handling skills

Who we're looking for:

NVQ/relevant qualifications surrounding health care or related topics

Ability to deal with difficult and sensitive issues in a supportive and professional manner to effect positive outcomes

Previous experience of working in supporting health or social service profession

Understanding of medical terminology

Excellent Administrative/Clerical and interpersonal and communication skills with a good telephone manner

IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

Approachable and helpful, empathic and caring

Able to work as part of a team

Flexible approach to work and working patterns

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week, Monday - Friday, between 08:00 - 18:00

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



