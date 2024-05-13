Bank MSK Physiotherapist - Outpatients

Bank MSK Physiotherapist | Spire St Anthony's Hospital | Private Hospital | Flexible Working | Sutton | Competitive Salary

Spire St Anthony's Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced MSK Physiotherapist to join our well-established Physio department on the bank. We invest in our most ambitious employees and support them with internal training and development programs.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and those of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment of patients.





Who we're looking for:

Qualified and registered Physiotherapist with no restrictions or conditions on practice

Must have MSK experience

Good communication skills

Good team player

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications