Kitchen Porter | Spire St Anthony's Hospital | Private Hospital | Full Time | Sutton | Salary dependent on experience

Spire St Anthony's Hospital is looking for a Kitchen Porter to join our friendly team. As a Kitchen Porter you will work as part of the catering team assisting the catering staff and to be responsible for the cleaning of all fixtures, fittings, floors, utensils and walls in accordance with hospital policies.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Ensuring that company and statutory regulations regarding hygiene, safety and cleanliness are complied with in all tasks undertaken.

- Maintaining the company's standard of hygiene and cleanliness of all the stores, fixtures and fittings, cutlery, crockery, glassware, kitchen and dining room utensils.

- Ensuring purchases are put away in rotation as directed.

- Ensuring the cleanliness and tidiness of the dining rooms at all times

- Relieving and assisting from time to time as requested with other duties in the kitchen including vegetable preparation, snack preparation and service.

- Filling up of the vending machines

- Collecting dirty and replenishing cups to the hot beverage stations

- Ensuring that all rubbish-collecting bins and the surrounding areas are kept as clean and tidy as possible. All areas should be cleared of rubbish at frequent intervals, and rubbish taken to the compactor.

- Actively participating in the promotion of good communications throughout the working environment.

- Ensuring through safe working conditions the health, safety and welfare of all directly managed staff colleagues, patients and visitors and to comply at all times with health and safety policies and procedures.

- Carrying out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for:

- Knowledge of COSSH regulations and awareness of infection control techniques and standards is desirable

- Excellent communication skills

- Ability to prioritise workload

- Work well as part of a team and own initiative

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications