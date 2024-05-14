Catering Assistant (Bank)

Bank Catering Assistant | Spire St Anthony's Hospital | Private Hospital | Sutton | Flexible working



We have an exciting opportunity for a motivated and enthusiastic Catering Assistant to join our bank. This role will support our Hospitality and Catering teams located in our Spire St Anthony's Hospital.



Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be required to help ensure a high standard of food hygiene and kitchen cleanliness is maintained throughout the hospital. As part of your role you will be required to clean beverage areas in staff restaurant and stock up with crockery, as an assistant you will be involved in preparing cold food items, salads, sandwiches, cold meals, for staff or patients' meals.



Who we're looking for:

- Previous catering or hospitality experience is desired

- Food hygiene certificate is highly desired

- Team Player with excellent communication skills

- Flexible, adaptable and comfortable patient facing



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications