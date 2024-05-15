HR Advisor (12 Months FTC )

HR Advisor | CIPD Level 3/5 | Permanent/Fixed Term Contract | Methley Park | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive Salary and Benefits

Spire Methley Park Hospital are looking to recruit an experienced HR advisor to join our fantastic and dynamic team on Fixed Term Contract for 12 months . Reporting to the Hospitals Director and supported by a Head of People you will be responsible for all HR activities in the hospital.

The hospital provides a wide range of services including day care and inpatient and outpatient services. The main activity is elective (planned) surgery. Since opening, the hospital has grown significantly and has ambitious plans for continued expansion and development.

Duties and responsibilities:

As HR Advisor you will be responsible for supporting the business with advice and guidance an all aspects of HR to colleagues and managers. Partnering with your Head of People, you will support the delivery of the local people strategy, lead on recruitment, inductions and HR compliance. You will be an advocate for well being and support managers on all absences. With expert support from a Colleague Business Partner, you will ensure all Employee Relations issues are managed correctly in line with Spire policies. There will also be the opportunity to be involved with corporate HR projects and initiatives.

Who we're looking for:

- Ideally CIPD level 3 qualified or relevant equivalent experience

- High attention to detail and high standards of administration

- Someone who excels in developing fantastic relationships at all levels

- Experience working in a similar capacity within HR in a commercial business

- Previous experience of a regulated environment would be an advantage

Benefits:

- Support for Level 3 or 5 CIPD study through Spire's apprentice programme

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Comprehensive Private medical insurance

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 40 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received