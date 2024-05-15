Head Chef | Competitive | Spire Elland | Full time | 37.5 hours per week| Competitive Salary and Great Benefits

Spire Elland has a fantastic opportunity for a Head Chef to join the amazing catering teams.



Job Purpose

To oversee the catering and Hostess functions of the hospital; kitchen, menus, food service, pantry. To ensure the catering service provided is of exemplar standard to ensure maximum patient satisfaction levels. Ensuring the ongoing Management of the catering team in achieving quality and financial targets, whilst ensuring the highest standard of food quality and hygiene are maintained in the department. To ensure a quality food and beverage service is provided to patients, staff and visitors and a high standard of cleanliness is maintained throughout the kitchen.



Overall Responsibilities

- To be responsible for the overall management of the kitchen, restaurant, and ward hostess team

- To manage the restaurant, ensuring a profitable service that meets the needs of all users of the hospital

- To work to maintain a 5 star food rating

- To effectively manage the day to day departmental team, including resolving any performance issues, ensuring adequate staffing levels at all times.

- To ensure the department operates with in the catering compliance, always adhering to Food safety policy and employment legislation.

- To follow the set Inpatient menu following standardized menus/ recipes.

- To ensure Allergen controls are followed in per spire allergen policy

- To monitor the provision of the hotel services function within the hospital, ensuring the maintenance and continuous improvement of the service to achieve an exemplar standard.

- To recommend changes or modifications to policies and procedures as required

- To regularly monitor and work towards meeting agreed KPI standards

- To assist the hotel services Manager with employee appraisals (Enabling Excellence) yearly and in line with Spire policy

- To support the induction of new starters into the department

- To plan and organise the catering aspects of all social and business functions

- To act as representative of the department in the Absence of the Hotel services Manager

- Carry out due diligence checks in accordance with current Spire Food safety policy

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Qualifications and Training and Experience

- City & Guilds 706/1/2 or equivalent Intermediate or advanced food hygiene

- Experience of working in a managerial position in a similar environment

- Experience of working in a fast

- paced environment.

- Experience of working to high quality standards

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it is more than just treating patients; it is about looking after people.



