Receptionist | Spire Hull | Full time , Permanent | 37.5 hours | Competitive salary and Great Benefits

Spire Hull Hospital has an opportunity for a Receptionist to join our team, on a full time and permanent basis. You will be part of a team that prides itself on providing exemplary service to our Patients, Visitors and Colleagues at all times.



The post is Full time hours the candidate will be working between the hours below

Monday - Friday 6.30am-9pm

Saturday - 7.00am-4pm

Sunday 8.30am-1.30pm

Please only apply if you are able to commit these hours!

Duties and Responsibilities

- Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information.

- Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.

- Compliance with NHS forms and processes.

- Processing in-patient/out-patient charges.

- Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'.

- Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

- Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

- Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis.

Who we're looking for

- A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

- Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

- Excellent customer service skills

- High degree of accuracy in administration

- Great communication skills at all levels

- Experience in a customer service environment

- Experience with information management systems

- Switchboard experience desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

