Bank Registered Nurse (Pre-Op Assessment)

Bank Pre-Assessment Nurse | Competitive Hourly Rate | Flexible Hours | Yale

We have an exciting opportunity for Pre-Assessment Nurse to join our Temporary Staffing Bank. This role will support our Pre-Assessment Team at our Yale Hospital in Wrexham.

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales' leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham and Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders.

Duties and responsibilities;

You will support the ongoing development of the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care.

You will be working autonomously, completing POA for a caseload of patients, undertaking a targeted history with assessment of past medical, operative and anaesthetic history.

Who we're looking for;

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

2 years Pre-Operative Assessment experience is desirable, not essential

Strong Assessment skills

Strong communication skills

Time management skills

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor