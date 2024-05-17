Receptionist P/T FTC 12 Months

Receptionist | Spire Methley Park Hospital | Leeds |Part Time, Fixed term 12 Months | 25 hours | £11.48

Spire Methley Park Hospital has an opportunity for a Receptionist to join our team, on a part-time Fixed Term contract for 12 months . You will be part of a team that prides itself on providing exemplary service to our Patients, Visitors and Colleagues at all times.

At Spire Methley Park Hospital, we provide expert consultant-led healthcare that's available to everyone - whether you're insured or not. We offer comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment.

The post is for part time, 25 hrs a week and the hours will be worked through Monday-Sunday between 8 am and 8 pm and rostered around business activity.



Please only apply if you are able to commit these hours!

Duties and Responsibilities

- Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information.

- Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.

- Compliance with NHS forms and processes.

- Processing in-patient/out-patient charges.

- Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'.

- Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

- Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

- Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis.

Who we're looking for

- A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

- Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

- Excellent customer service skills

- High degree of accuracy in administration

- Great communication skills at all levels

- Experience in a customer service environment

- Experience with information management systems

- Switchboard experience desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

