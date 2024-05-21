Kitchen Assistant | Shawfair Park Hospital, Edinburgh | Permanent | Part time | Competitive salary

Spire Shawfair Park Hospital is looking for a Kitchen Assistant to join their fantastic catering team, on a permanent basis for 15 hours per week.

We are looking for someone who is keen to learn new skills and full training will be provided.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Ensure kitchen and dining room are clean -serving and taking orders in the staff dining room

- To work in close liaison with the chefs and other kitchen assistants staff dealing with the varying needs of the kitchen in relation to Hotel Services

- Ensuring cleaning jobs are completed and signed for in accordance with cleaning schedules and procedures

- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH

- Taking orders and serving in the staff dining room

- Observing all dietary requirements as identified by colleagues ensuring menu choice is compatible

- Ensuring that all crockery and cutlery is clean and undamaged

- Washing, drying and putting away of trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware

- Ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene within the kitchen in compliance with hygiene training

- Responsible for the return of all equipment to the main kitchen on a daily basis

- Responsible for replenishment of stock within the dining room

Who we're looking for:

- A passion for delivering excellent customer service

- Proven ability to build rapport with customers

- Excellent communication skills at all levels

- Excellent interpersonal and judgement skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.

Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.