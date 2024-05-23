Consultant Account Secretary

Consultant Billings Administrator | Competitive | Spire Elland | Part Time | 15 hours per week

Spire Elland Hospital is currently looking to recruit for a Consultant Billings Administrator on a Part Time and permanent basis.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team who has requirements for someone to join us for 5 days per week, covering office Hours between Monday to Friday. Annual Leave and sickness cover will be required.

Please apply only if you can commit to this.

Duties and responsibilities:

- The nature of the role is to maintain an efficient and professional consultant billing service to consultants requesting this service, ensuring you are projecting a high level of customer service at all time

- Managing and updating the consultants accounting spreadsheet/software. Issuing invoice

- To resolve payment and invoice queries from patients, consultants, insurers and third parties and process payments as necessary as well as practicing and maintaining a high standard of confidentiality at all times

- Processing payments and following up on outstanding amounts with both insurers and patients to ensure that all charges issued, are settled within a timely manner

- The candidate must be multi skilled in the use of in-house computer applications providing flexibility within the role and possess the ability to investigate and resolve queries

Who we are looking for:

- Excellent communicator and have good computer literacy particularly in Microsoft excel

- Candidates must have the ability to work both as part of a team and on their own initiative with a flexible attitude towards working the hours required to meet the needs of the business.

- The post holder will be highly organised, accurate, have great attention to detail and work effectively meeting tight deadlines.

- Experience within a similar role would be an advantage.

- DGL/Practice Manager experience would be desirable.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it is more than just treating patients; it is about looking after people.