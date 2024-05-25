For Employers
General Adult Consultant - Psychiatry - Kerry
Doctorjobs
Tralee
Tralee
3 hours ago
Posted date
3 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
General Adult Consultant Psychiatrists Required in Kerry

We would be delighted to hear from Psychiatrists available immediately to work in Ireland.

We can offer fixed term or Locum work.

Requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC).

* Excellent communication - IELTS/OET if required.

All applications and enquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

- Please apply with your CV for further details -
