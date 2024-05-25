For Employers
Consultant Haematologist - Ireland
3 hours ago
Consultant Haematologist - South of Ireland

We would welcome applications from suitably qualified Consultant Haematologists.

This post will be based in a teaching hospital based in the South of Ireland. Attractive salary and benefits offered.

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division

* IELTS/OET

- Please apply with your CV for further details -
