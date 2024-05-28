Bank PACU Practitioner

PACU Recovery Practitioner | Theatres | Band 5/6 dependent on experience | Hull | BANK



Spire Hull has an excellent opportunity for an experienced PACU Registered Nurse to join their bank team.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, neurological, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.

You will be required to provide exemplary planned care for patients requiring perioperative intervention supporting the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre, taking on the role of nurse/ODP in the Post Anaesthetic Care Unit.

To assist the Theatre Sisters/Charge nurses to deliver effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical support.

You will be required to provide exemplary care in the recovery or post-operative phase of surgery



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse with PACU or Operating Department Practitioner with recovery experience

- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

- HCPC or NMC registration

- Will consider Newly Qualified Nurses with at least 6-12months experience



Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team





We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison via email :



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.