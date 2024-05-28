Registered Scrub Nurse - Ortho

Orthopaedic Scrub Nurse | Theatre | Washington| Full Time I No Nights | Competitive Salary



Due to an expansion in our services. Spire Washington are recruiting for an experienced Orthopaedic Scrub Nurse to join their friendly and supportive team. Long days are available for this role and we can offer you the opportunity to further your career. We have ample FREE parking and have an excellent location that is easily accessible



It is important that our Theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.



Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.



In November, Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the' Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.



Duties and responsibilities

- You will be required to support the theatre staff ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team

- You will also need to prepare an operating theatre for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

- You will be required to perform scrub duties

- You will also develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security and infection control, lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs



Who we're looking for:

- You must be a qualified Nurse with experience in knee, hip and spinal surgery.

- You hold a valid NMC with no conditions or restrictions

- Be able to build and hold relationships with consultants

- Excellent communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance





Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.