Bank Cardiology/Pain Intervention Nurse | Spire East Riding and Hull Hospital | Anlaby, Hull

Spire East Riding and Hull Hospital are looking for a Cardiology/Pain Intervention Nurse to join their Bank on a flexible/ad hoc basis.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To ensure that standards of patient care are consistently maintained at all times in accordance with agreed operational policies and procedures. Working to maintain and enhance the customer service and satisfaction of service users. To promote and safeguard the well-being and interests of all patients

- To undertake clinical procedures that require dexterity and accuracy this includes scrubbing for a full range of complex interventional cardiology procedures and assisting with implantation of IABP and complex devices as the Hospital grows in complexity

- To support the non-invasive cardiology services within the Outpatient Department where appropriate; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff

- To provide cardiology support to ward and acting as a subject matter expert to other staff

- To support the senior staff, ensuring high standards of effective cardiology care are delivered to all patients within the Cardiac catheterisation lab, Wards and Outpatient Cardiology Department

- Prepare the cardiology suite for procedure in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific cardiology procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. Ensure all necessary and emergency equipment is available and in working order

- Assist in running a cardiology list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience)

- Perform duties supporting all the cardiology functions within the hospital.

Who we're looking for:

- Current NMC registration with no restriction on practice

- Substantial experience as an RN within a cardiology catheter lab environment scrubbing for routine and complex cardiology procedures

- Capable and confident, with the ability to work on own initiative

- Excellent organisational skills

- Flexible approach to work and working patterns

Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications