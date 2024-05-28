Porter - Theatre

Porter | Spire Elland | Full-time Permanent | 37.5 hours per week | £11.45 per hour



Spire Elland Hospital, together with our satellite service at Spire Dewsbury Clinic, is a long-established private hospital offering fast access to expert healthcare. With a full multidisciplinary medical and surgical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.



Spire Elland Hospital is currently looking to recruit for a Porter on a Full time permanent basis. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team and have a great impact.



Job Purpose

To provide the highest standards of personal service to patients and staff in all departments and to provide a highly efficient and courteous portering and distribution service throughout the hospital.

Overall Responsibilities

- To transfer, transport and guide patients safely around the hospital, as required, in a caring, sympathetic and professional manner

- To collect and deliver clean and dirty linen

- To collect and dispose of refuse, both domestic and clinical where full infection control training will be provided.

- Assist in mail sorting, franking mail as required.

- To assist with the general security of the hospital and associated grounds

- To deliver flowers and newspapers

- To arrange furniture and equipment

- To provide general assistance in all stores and distributive activities

- To assist in the receipt, checking, storage and distribution of goods throughout the hospital.

- To undertake driving duties as required.

- To undertake reception/switchboard duties as required

- To ensure the maintenance of good working relationships, communications and team work in the hospital and within the department.

- To ensure that all duties are undertaken safely.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Qualifications and Training And Experience



Whilst no formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment.

Experience of delivering front line customer service and working in a similar environment



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays - pro rata

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free car park

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



