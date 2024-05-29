Registered Nurse

Registered General Nurse - Outpatients

Registered General Nurse | Outpatients | Flexible rota | Spire Fylde Coast | Full Time, Permanent | Days

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.





Duties and responsibilities:

- Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

- Maintenance of quality care delivery

- Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

- Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements



Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Able to lead clinics

- Ability to multi-task

- Strong communication skills

- Able to carry out wound dressings

- Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)



Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

