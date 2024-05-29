Perioperative Practitioner - Bank

Bank Theatre Practitioner | Scrub / Anaesthetic / Recovery considered | Various Shifts| Spire Hull

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, neurological, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.

- Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

- Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way

- Run a theatre list without supervision

- Perform anaesthetic duties

Who we're looking for:

- Qualified ODP/ Nurse with minimum 2 years' theatres experience post-reg.

- Scrub, anaesthetics and recovery skills will all be considered.

- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

- Experience with spinal and orthopaedics is highly desired but not essential.

- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people