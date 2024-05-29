Imaging Manager | Radiology | Spire Harrogate Clinic | Permanent | Full Time

Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and are building a brand-new clinic in Harrogate which is due to be open in September. This is an excellent opportunity for an Imaging Manager to join our team, we are looking for someone with previous leadership experience to take the next step in their career. In this role you will be clinically leading the project to open the MRI unit within the new purpose-built clinic.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialties include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics and a GP service

You must have MRI experience for this role.



Duties and responsibilities

- Work as the Head of Department reporting into the Director of Clinical Services/General Manager

- Be responsible for championing, leading and inspiring the radiology team

- Plan, allocate, assess and provide feedback to team members

- Maintain and support the effective use of physical and financial resources

- Implement and monitor working processes and policies

- Delegation of tasks to team members appropriately

- Management of Radiology team to ensure accurate staffing in order to meet patient needs

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Lead on the implementation of IRMER regulations within the hospital

- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

- Manage the relationships with the Consultant Radiologists

- Be responsible for all clinical governance and audit in the department



Who we're looking for

- BSc Diagnostic Radiography or equivalent

- Significant post qualification experience as a Senior Radiographer/ Team Leader

- Experience of leading teams to success in the areas listed above

- The ability to think analytically and problem solve where needed

- Experience in RIS/PACS and IEP systems management

- Evidence of CPD throughout your career

- Have strong knowledge of IRMER legislation

- Sound written and verbal communication skills and excellent organisation skills

- Proven ability to work effectively in a team environment and independently as required

- Passion to deliver high quality diagnostic services



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison -