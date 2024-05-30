Cardiac Echocardiogram Sonographer | Part Time, 2 days per week - alternating Thursday + Friday / Tuesday + Wednesday each week. | Up to £50k, depending on experience | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire | £2000 joining bonus*

The continued growth of Spire Nottingham Hospital has created an opportunity for an experienced Cardiac Echocardiogram Sonographer to join our friendly, dynamic team.

Our Cardiology Team was recently announced winner of the Spire Healthcare Exemplar award for their outstanding focus on patient experience, dignity, safety, effectiveness and clinical innovation

We are pleased to be offering a £2000 joining bonus for eligible direct applications. This will be pro rata to part time hours.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams. We are the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete.

Duties and responsibilities

Working within a state of the art department you will be using GE scanners and online platform for reporting.

Performing cardiac sonographer investigations for adults and adolescent patients, as part of the BSE guidance.

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

Contribute to the implementation of new cardiac services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility

Who we're looking for

You will be able to demonstrate your detail oriented thinking, interpersonal skills and technological aptitude.

BSC Clinical Physiology or equivalent

Completion of BSE

Minimum of 2 years' experience as a registered echocardiographer.

BSE registered.

You will have the ability to scan adults, and ideally adolescent patients.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications