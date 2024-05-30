Bank Physiotherapy Administrator | Macclesfield | Flexible working hours | 11.48 per hour

Spire Regency Hospital, Macclesfield are looking for a Physio Administrator to join their team on a bank/occasional basis.

Spire Regency Hospital, Macclesfield takes pride in providing a high standard of care to all patients. With a wide range of specialties offered, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatment and aftercare.

As Physio Administrator you will ensure the provision and maintenance of an efficient patient administration service within the Physiotherapy department.

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank/Zero hours

Duties and responsibilities

- Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all physiotherapy patients using a computerised system (SAP)

- Oversee the accurate completion of all charge sheets within the Physiotherapy department for both outpatients and inpatients and charging for consumables where appropriate

- Organise and manage the Physiotherapy teams Outpatient clinics (to include classes, pre-op assessments etc.)

- Managing the Patient Discharge process and follow up Patient Satisfaction surveys

- Provide general administrative support to the Head of Department and Lead Physiotherapists

- Manage and process patient referral letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

- Respond to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous and efficient manner either by face-to-face meetings, telephone or letter. Ensure an accurate record of the communication is held

- Maintain departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately

- Liaise closely with patients, consultants and clinical teams in relation to any special requirements or individual requests

Who we're looking for

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Strong focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations

- Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

- The ability to work effectively as part of a team

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines, with good organisational skills

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.