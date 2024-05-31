Weekend Ward Clerk | Bristol | Competitive pay | Working every Sat and Sun



Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for to recruit a Weekend Ward Clerk to join their team. this will be working shifts on weekends - Early shift 6.30am to 2.30pm or late shift 1.30pm to 9.30pm. Working every Sat and Sun



Role Purpose :

To ensure an exemplary level of high customer service to all patients, consultants and hospital teams. To meet and strive to exceed all our customer's expectations, presenting a high standard of personal appearance together with total confidentiality in every aspect of work at all times. Providing an efficient administrative service within the hospital, operating within established policies and procedures.



Duties & Responsibilities

- Welcoming, registering and directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.

- Admission/Emergency Admission/Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information including capture of patient credit card details

- Processing in-patient charges including hotel services, clinical diagnostic tests and accurate bed charges

- Liaison with Hotel Services/Bed Manager/Nursing staff/Concierge to ensure accuracy of bed allocation and smooth running of patient admission.

- Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquires are responded to in a timely manner

- Help Instigate and implement any new procedures within the department by supporting the Senior Receptionist

- Attend team briefs on a monthly basis, ensuring that all action points are carried out and the Senior Receptionist is aware of any issues

- Awareness of different insurance plans and their mandatory requirements

- Actively participating in the promotion of good communication throughout the working environment

- Undertake various clerical duties including ordering and distribution of newspapers, maintaining ward stationary stock, printing patient information for nursing staff, preparing patient notes for next day admissions etc.

- To contribute to the general cleanliness, neatness and smooth running of all reception areas at all times, ensuring that any publicity and reading material is available and well displayed

- Undertake all work in accordance with company hospital policies and procedures. Ensuring familiarity with the Health and Safety at Work Act, including manual handling and fire procedures

- To maintain confidentiality of all information acquitted with regard to patients, consultants and staff and not on any account disclose information about the affairs of the hospital, its subsidiaries or associates

- To present a professional, smart image at all times, ensuring adherence to hospital uniform policy



Who we're looking for

- Educated to GCSE level including English and Maths

- Experience of working as a Receptionist or Administration role.

- High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload

- Telephony skills

- Excellent organisation and communication skills

- Computer literate with good keyboard skills

- Good customer care skills with the ability to handle difficult situations



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

