Senior Radiographer | Up to £39k, depending on experience | Progression opportunities in hybrid theatre and interventional cardiology | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire | Full Time or part time considered.

Spire Nottingham Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced General Radiographer to join our team and be trained in our hybrid theatre to undertake interventional cariology and vascular work.

So why Spire Nottingham? We are a relatively small but mighty department, striving to provide outstanding personalised care by being flexible, innovative and proudly working together as a team.

What do we offer?

No night shifts

Only 1-2 bank holiday shifts per year

High staff retention rates

Celebrate successes

Free on site parking

Private Medical Insurance

1 in 9 on call

Regular CPD talks - actively encourage training courses

Subsidised coffee shop and canteen

Pre recruitment checks paid for by Spire

Active social calendar

Staff discount/incentive portal

Peaceful countryside location

This is a rotational role including x-ray, fluoroscopy, theatres (spines, orthopaedic, urology etc) and opportunity to build on and extend clinical expertise in vascular and cardiology imaging.

Why not come for a look around and meet the team? Contact to arrange in informal visit.

This is an excellent opportunity for a Radiographer who is eager to progress within the private sector to join our team at a period of rapid growth.

Spire Nottingham Hospital continues to grow with a new critical care unit and plans to expand our cardiac services in 2023.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Radiographer who is keen and willing to learn to join our team at this exciting time of growth and development. We offer you the opportunity to develop your skills within hybrid theatres and interventional cardiology. You will be working in a rapidly growing department across a wide variety of examinations from MSK and neuro through to cardiac and vascular.

Undertaking a wide range of scans

Working within a hybrid theatre

Taking part in the on call rota.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered

Radiography degree

Previous experience within a hybrid theatre would be an advantage, however we are happy to train in this area.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

